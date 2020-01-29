Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Outlook, Huge Growth And Forecast Research Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market was valued at about $4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.81 billion at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2022.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market consists of sales of dental surgical devices and equipment. Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury. This includes examination instruments, retractors, dental hand-pieces, dental lasers and others.

The rise in dental diseases is the driving force in the dental surgical devices Market. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.

Increasing number of companies are investing in 3D Printing technology in dental surgical devices and Instrument market. 3D printing technology is process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. In this market, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for implant and dental restorations.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the dental surgical devices and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the dental surgical devices and equipment market are Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group and LM Dental.

