Deflectable Catheters Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Use of New Materials Paves Way to Advanced Design Considerations

New methods of navigation of deflectable catheters are garnering attention across implant applications, notably in structural heart implant delivery systems. Particularly, specialized medical device manufacturers in the deflectable catheters market are incorporation novel shaft and reinforcement materials to improve the deflectable functionality in stent delivery systems and steerable balloon system applications. A case in point is the use of materials such as nitinol and Kevlar. This is helping them meet the unmet need for therapeutic interventional MRI procedures. This aside, application of laser techniques is fast expanding the potential of the deflectable catheters market in general as well as ultrasound imaging.

Expanding Area of Interventional Cardiovascular Care Boosts Deflectable Catheters Development

Growing incidence of cardiovascular interventional procedures especially in developed markets of North America and Europe has bolstered product development avenues in the deflectable catheters market. The healthcare industry has helped augment the potential of deflectable catheters in MRI visualization strategies for complex geometry requirements.

Unceasing need for improving the outcome of ablation techniques in managing cardiovascular techniques is boosting the market. Medical devices companies looking for advance design option for vascular access applications are emphasizing on expanding their portfolio of finished devices in electrophysiology, structural heart, and vascular applications.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various regions, North America and Europe have already witnessed the vast scope of commercialization over the past few years. Revenues in the global deflectable catheters market are likely to rise on the back of favorable reimbursement scenarios in these regions. In recent years, medical devices in the deflectable catheters market are focusing more on emerging avenues in Asia Pacific. Growing demand for minimally invasive therapies for coronary interventions and diagnostic imaging in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are creating abundant sources of revenues for global players.

