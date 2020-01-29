Crop Micronutrients Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period2018 – 2028

According to a recent report General market trends, the Crop Micronutrients economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Crop Micronutrients market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play a major role in other metabolic activities in plants. Micronutrients such as iron, zinc, boron, and copper help in balancing crop nutrition. They are advantageous in the areas such as improving color, quality, taste, water use, efficiency of fertilizers, and disease resistance. Along with these, micronutrients also help in promoting better plant immunity, developing large and strong roots, and building complete proteins and compounds. Inadequate supplement of micronutrients in plants result in slow growth, abnormality, and reduced yield.

Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing demand for effective fertilizers to improve poor soil quality, increasing consumption of food, and rising population is believed to be driving the global crop micronutrients market.

Micronutrients are advantageous in upping production of food. And, with the burgeoning world population, sales in the global crop micronutrients market is set to rise in the near term. Farmers are seen incorporating essential ingredients with micronutrients in the form of fertilizers which offers increased yield. The lack of micronutrients can cause various diseases in plants such as yellowing of leaves, chlorosis, gummosis and others.

Growing demand for maintain the quality and quantity of the plants, increasing usage of micronutrients in various crops such as fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, and cereals and grains, and rising demand for biofuels over conventional fuels are projected to propel the expansion in the global crop micronutrients market. However, lack of awareness among farmers about proper dosage and applications of micronutrients may hinder the growth in the global crop micronutrients market. However, such deterrents may not impact the robust growth momentum of the global crop micronutrients market in the near term.

Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Market Potential

The adoption of new methods by farmers for improving productivity is believed to be fuelling the global crop micronutrients market. Chemical fertilizers that consist of micronutrient provides protection to the crops from UV radiation as well as insects. Crop micronutrients are available in the form of chelated and non-chelated micronutrients. Zinc is extensively used as a micronutrient in the soil for better growth and productivity of agricultural crops. Thus, farmers are choosing zinc more often for preparing standard fertilizers. Huge applications of micronutrients in fertigation, foliar, ad seed treatment are expected to give a thrust in the global crop micronutrients market.

Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global crop micronutrients market. This is because of the growing demand for high-quality food, rising population, and increasing acceptance of micronutrients by farmers. Other prominent regions in the global crop micronutrients market are North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Increasing agricultural practice is the only major factor fueling the growth in the global crop micronutrients market in these regions.

Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global crop micronutrients market are Aries Agro, Compass Minerals International, DowDuPont, and Western Nutrients Corporation. The upcoming TMRR Report would provide crucial information on their product offerings, market standing, and strategies for progress.

