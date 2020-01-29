Cotinine Screening Devices Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Cotinine Screening Devices economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Notable developments have been in the advent of high- performance liquid chromatography.

On the other hand, increasing incidence of passive smoking or secondhand smoke (SHS)-related disease in adolescents is also a compelling concern. This has spurred the demand for biochemical assessment of tobacco smoke exposure in cotinine screening devices market. The need for better interventions that use routine biochemical screening has bolstered the use of cotinine screening devices in this regard. In many cases, such interventions are gathering traction in reducing exposure in children. This is particularly important given the high risk of risk of smoking initiation in children.

A robust momentum in the cotinine screening devices market has come from the rapidly increasing trend of e-cigarettes among youth populations. The intake of nicotine via e-cigarettes has further gathered a marked heat in various parts of the world, mainly from the growing use of electronic nicotine delivery systems and electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENDS/ENNDS).

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting advanced diagnostics for cotinine in tobacco users. This is also cementing the potential of the cotinine screening devices market.

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, point-of-care tobacco detection has made considerable strides especially in developed countries. This has created new avenues in the cotinine screening devices market. In the U.S. such point-of-care portable devices are gathering steam in hospital chains. A case in point is the sizable adoption of PTS Detect cotinine system for point-of-care tobacco-detection in numerous hospitals. The system launched in 2015 was one-of-its kind cotinine screening device that offered definitive results just by a fingerstick. The non-invasiveness of the technique might have been a key factor for the growing popularity over the years since the launch.

Numerous research has taken place which expanded their applications in new clinical areas. One such application of point-of-care cotinine screening device in prenatal care. This is gathering steam in the health care industry, since a growing numbers of expectant mothers underreport exposure to tobacco.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the cotinine screening devices market are Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co., Ameritek USA., ALFA Scientific, LifeSign LLC, Nano-Ditech Corp, and Mossman Associates.

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the cotinine screening devices market are the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America has shown vast potential and has been presenting substantial lucrative opportunities for medical device makers to capitalize on. The regional market has prospered on the back of the adoption of comprehensive health insurance plans in the U.S. and robust initiatives taken by the healthcare industries to reduce or prevent tobacco exposure.

