Confectionery Glaze Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2028

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global confectionery glaze market has been segmented as-

Regular Confectionery Glaze

Wax-free Confectionery Glaze

Orange Confectionery Glaze

On the basis of grade, the global confectionery glaze market has been segmented as-

Pharma Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of end use, the global confectionery glaze market has been segmented as-

Food

Bakeries

Confectioneries

Coffee beans

Pharmaceuticals

Nutritional Supplements

On the basis of packaging, the global confectionery glaze market has been segmented as-

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Cans

Global Confectionery Glaze: Key Players

Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of confectionery glaze are Aadhya International, Sugarin Cake Décor, CK Products, Crust ‘n’ Crumb Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Corbion, Inc., Puratos, Dawn Food Products, Inc., BAKBEL EUROPE s.a., Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd., Colorcon, Pastry Chef Central, Inc. More industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the confectionery glaze as the demand for the product is growing owing to the increase in the number of confectioneries globally.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Urbanization has changed the eating habits of consumers globally. Also, growing per capita income has a great impact on the life style of consumers. Consumers are opting premium and delicious food items. A trend of daily parties and celebrations is increasing, that has increased the demand for desserts and confectionery products in the past few years, which have a significant impact on the confectionery glaze market. In addition, the growing number of bakeries and confectioneries globally is significantly impacting the confectionery glaze market as it is used in many baked foods and confectionery products to make their appearance fresh, smooth, and shiny. Also, the growing number of pharmaceutical industries would escalate the demand for confectionery glaze. Since, it is used in some medicines, especially in children's medicines. The demand for confectionery products is high in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, hence new player should focus on these regions as the demand for confectionery glaze is high in these regions. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the confectionery glaze market will grow positive during the forecast period.

The confectionery glaze market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the confectionery glaze market, including but not limited to: regional markets, type, grade, end use, and packaging.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Confectionery glaze market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The confectionery glaze market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the confectionery glaze market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the confectionery glaze market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the confectionery glaze market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the confectionery glaze market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

