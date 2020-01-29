Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Opportunities And Industry Overview 2022

The Business Research Company’s Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global cataract surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.15 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022. Asia Pacific cataract surgery devices and equipment market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5.5%.

cataract surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cataract surgery devices and equipment and related services. Cataract surgery devices and equipment include instruments used for performing cataract surgeries such as small incision cataract surgery and extra capsular surgery in the treatment of cataract, a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

The major growth driver for this industry has been the global ageing population. The world population recorded an estimate of 962 million people aged 60 or above in the year 2017. This estimate is expected to show an upward trend and is expected to double by 2050. The cases of cataract in the geriatric population also expected to increase in the same proportion.

The cataract surgery devices and equipment industry has witnessed many positive changes introduced by the market players, the most prominent one being the introduction of laser technology. The laser assisted cataract surgery is used to gather information about the lens, to make the corneal incision and for the opening in the lens capsule. The advent of laser technology has caused a significant impact over this industry by bringing in new levels of safety and accuracy and advancing cataract surgery.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the cataract surgery devices and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market are Alcon, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Essilor International S.A. and Opcon Corporation.

