Bio Container Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2016 – 2024

TMR analyzes the Bio Container market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Bio Container market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Bio Container market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Bio Container market report:

What opportunities are present for the Bio Container market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Bio Container ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Bio Container being utilized?

How many units of Bio Container is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation:

Based on materials, bio container market is segmented into

Bio-PET

PLA and blends

Starch blends

Bio-PE

Others including PBS and PHA

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Bags and Pouches

Boxes

Bins

Others

Based on end user industry, bio container market is segmented into

Food & Beverage

Household

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Healthcare and electronics)

Bio Container Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the bio container market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global bio container market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. North America is expected to hold a significantly high market share of the bio container market in terms of volume during the forecast period. Currently, North America and Europe together holds more than half of the market share in the global bio container market in terms of value. In Europe, countries such as U.K and EU4 creates significant demand for plant-based plastic packaging in the market. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region in terms of volume sales followed by Europe. Large scale foreign investment is also expected to rise in the region, and is anticipated to fuel the demand of bio container over the forecast period. Many small Chinese players hold significant market share in the Asia Pacific bio container market in terms of value. In Asia Pacific, countries including China, Japan and Australia are the major growth driving markets for bio container in terms of revenue contribution. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Bio container Market – Market Dynamics:

The global bio container market is expected to witness a strong growth due to the rising consumer awareness about nature friendly products and changing inclination of consumers towards sustainable products. Other growth drivers for the bio container market include rise in implementation of plastic containers bans, increased focus on sustainable packaging by brand owners and retail companies, etc. Moreover, high demand from food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry for bio container creates a lucrative opportunity for the global bio container market. Bio container has higher costs than ordinary container, consequently bio container is not getting wide acceptance, especially among the small and medium enterprises. However, increasing demand from large scale industrial companies is expected to create significant opportunity to increase the revenue of the global bio container market.

Bio Container Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the bio container market Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, LLC, Biopac (UK) Ltd, WestRock Company, Cardia Bioplastics Limited, Ecoware SpA, Rim Bio Inc., Biopac India Corporation Ltd., BioVentures, Inc., Tipa-corp ltd., Novamont SpA and BASF SE.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, packaging type, material and end-use.

The Report covers exhaustive Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends /Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Regional Analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Bio Container market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Bio Container market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Bio Container market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Bio Container market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Bio Container market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Bio Container market in terms of value and volume.

The Bio Container report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

