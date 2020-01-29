Big Data Infrastructure 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Market Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Big data refers to a wide range of hardware, software, and services required for processing and analyzing enterprise data that is too large for traditional data processing tools to manage. In this report, we have included big data infrastructure, which includes mainly hardware and embedded software.
In this market research, analysts have estimated eminent factors, such as the growth of cloud-based big data analytics, to spur market growth during the forecast period. The growth of cloud-based big data analytics is driven by the advantages associated with its usage. Cloud-based big data analytics not only helps in accelerating the potential for scalable analytics but also provides a more convenient and organized way to access the data. Some of the major technologies introduced processing cloud data include Amazon Redshift data warehousing, Kinesis data processing service, BigQuery data analytics service, and Bluemix.During 2015, the Americas dominated this market and accounted for an impressive market share of more than 38%.
In 2018, the global Big Data Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Big Data Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
IBM
NetApp
Cisco
Intel
Oracle
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Storage
Server
Networking
Market segment by Application, split into
Social Networking Websites
Financial Services Sector
Healthcare Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Big Data Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Big Data Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
