API Testing Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2017 – 2025
Study on the API Testing Market
The market study on the API Testing Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the API Testing Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the API Testing Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the API Testing Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the API Testing Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the API Testing Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the API Testing Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the API Testing Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the API Testing Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the API Testing Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the API Testing Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the API Testing Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the API Testing Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the API Testing Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
Key Players
Some of the key players of API Testing Market are: Micro Focus, IBM, Oracle, Qualitylogic, Smartbear Software, Tricentis, Runscope, Parasoft, Oracle, Cigniti, Bleum and Infosys.
API Testing Market: Key Developments
In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary the API management company with a focus on API design and collaboration. The company is looking forward to check its API testing tool platform through Apiary.
API Testing Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, API Testing Market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the API Testing Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to a more adaption of such APIs that enable businesses to create value by offering their APIs. APAC is expected to increase fast as due to as the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the adoption of advance technologies.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- API Testing Market Segments
- API Testing Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- API Testing Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- API Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- API Testing Market Value Chain
- API Testing Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for API Testing Market includes
- North America Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- The Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
