API Testing Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2017 – 2025

Study on the API Testing Market

The market study on the API Testing Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the API Testing Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the API Testing Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the API Testing Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the API Testing Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the API Testing Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the API Testing Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the API Testing Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the API Testing Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the API Testing Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the API Testing Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the API Testing Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the API Testing Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the API Testing Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

Some of the key players of API Testing Market are: Micro Focus, IBM, Oracle, Qualitylogic, Smartbear Software, Tricentis, Runscope, Parasoft, Oracle, Cigniti, Bleum and Infosys.

API Testing Market: Key Developments

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary the API management company with a focus on API design and collaboration. The company is looking forward to check its API testing tool platform through Apiary.

API Testing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, API Testing Market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the API Testing Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to a more adaption of such APIs that enable businesses to create value by offering their APIs. APAC is expected to increase fast as due to as the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the adoption of advance technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

API Testing Market Segments

API Testing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

API Testing Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

API Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

API Testing Market Value Chain

API Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for API Testing Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

The Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

