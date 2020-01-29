Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Boost Revenue with Massive Growth in Coming Years
Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report it provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe. It also consists of major data along with forecasts of a global market along with clear presentation of diagrams (charts and tables).
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Type (Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers [Single-Specialty Centers and Multi-Specialty Centers], and Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers [Single-Specialty Centers and Multi-Specialty Centers]), and by Service (Diagnostics Service and Surgical Service) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players that operate in the market are AmSurgUnited Surgical Partners, Surgery Partners, Surgical Care Affiliates, Envision Healthcare Holdings, Mednax, Team Health Holdings, Tenet Healthcare, SurgCenter Development and Suprabha Surgicare.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market size has been analyzed across all regions.
- Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building
- The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
- Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.
- The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.
- The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- Hospital-affiliated ASCs
- Single-Specialty Centers
- Multi-Specialty Centers
- Freestanding ASCs
- Single-Specialty Centers
- Multi-Specialty Centers
By Service
- Diagnostic Service
- Surgical Service
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- The Middle East
- Africa
