3D Printed Drugs Market Is Expected To Account For USD 1,559.8 Million Registering A CAGR Of 18.2% Over The Forecast Period 2018-2024

The 3D Printed Drugs market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the near future. The ease of ingestion of drug for the patients suffering from several diseases causing seizures such as epilepsy, medicinal intake by old age and infants are several applications of 3D printed drugs effecting the 3D Printed Drugs market in forth coming years.

Request To Download Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10049517

Asia Pacific is slated to account for a leading share of 34.1% by 2024 in the 3D printed drugs market and expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2024 by registering a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account for USD 532 Million by 2024 from USD 142.8 Million in 2016. This can be attributed to the robust expansion of pharmaceutical industries in this the region on the back of positive GDP figures. Further, rising adoption of advanced healthcare technologies by consumers on the back of swelled disposable income is expected to positively drive the growth of the market.

In addition to this, China 3D printed drugs market was held at USD 67.3 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 252 Million by the end of 2024. China 3D printed drugs market accounted for a market share of 47.17% in 2016 and further, is expected to increase to a market share of 47.37% by the end of 2024.

North America 3D printed drugs market expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2024 by registering a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10049517

Global 3D printed drugs market is segmented on the basis of application into orthopedic, neurology, hearing & audibility aid, medical implants, dental and others. Among these segments, Neurology segment (37.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of 3D printed drugs across the globe. Further, global Neurology segment is anticipated to reach USD 594.6 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 156.6 Million in 2016

FabRx Ltd. Technologies Inc., Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC. are the only players of 3D printed drugs market and GlaxoSmithKline (gsk) is considered to be a potential player as the organization is contemplating to invest considerably in the industry.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency that provides market research reports which consist of various insights into the market for investors and companies willing to expand their businesses in industries such as Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation and several others. Our collaboration with a number of market research publishers allows our buyers to fulfill all their requirements by understanding the research objective and providing information on all research areas including regions and market segments, which provides the clients with market strategies for business growth.

Trending Updated Reports:

OTC Consumer Health Products Market

Cervical Cancer Vaccines Market

Medical Equipment Rental Market

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Device Market

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald