What are the factors that are driving the growth of Coatings Resins Market?
Global Coatings Resins Market was valued at USD 33.38 Billion in the year 2018. Global Coatings Resins Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to reach USD 47.41 Billion by the year 2025.
Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share and is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country, China, India, and South Korea in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to the growth of end infrastructure & electronics industry coupled with population expansion with increasing middle-class disposable income levels.
Based on resin type, the Market is categorized into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, vinyl, unsaturated polyester resin, saturated polyester resin, and others. Based on technology, the Market is divided into waterborne, conventional solvent-borne, high solids solvent-borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others of which the radiation-cured coating resins segment holds the highest Market share in 2016. Based on application, the Market is classified into architectural, industrial, protective & marine, automotive OEM, vehicle refinish, and others, of these the architectural segment, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major market players in Coatings Resins Market are The Dow Chemical Company, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Royal DSM., Polynt SpA, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), Arkema Group, Allnex group, Hexion Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A. and 6 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.
SWOT Analysis of Coatings Resins Market
Strength:
Demand for green & Environment-friendly Coating Systems
The rise in the global automotive industry
Weakness:
Changing government regulations and norms.
Opportunities:
Advancement in Coatings Resins Technology
Development of bio-based coatings
Threats:
Fluctuating raw material prices
Stringent Regulatory approval procedures
Coatings Resins Market Segmentation:
Coatings Resins Market Overview, By Type
• Acrylic Coating Resins
• Alkyd Coating Resins
• Vinyl Coating Resins
• Polyurethane Coating Resins
• Epoxy Coating Resins
• Amino Coating Resins
• Unsaturated Polyester Coating Resins
• Saturated Polyester Coating Resins
• Other Coating Resins
Coatings Resins Market Overview, By Technology
• Water-Borne
• Solvent-Borne
• High Solid
• Powder Coating
• Radiation Cured
Coatings Resins Market Overview, By Application
• Architectural
• Industrial
• Protective & marine
• Automotive OEM
• Vehicle furnishes
• Others
Coatings Resins Market Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
