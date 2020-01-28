Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Development Analysis 2019-2027

The ‘Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-to-face In-house Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engineering Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-user

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



