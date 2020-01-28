Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Development Analysis 2019-2027
Competitive Dynamics
The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).
The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market
By Training Mode
- Training Courses
- Face-to-face
- In-house
- Online
- E-Learning
- Simulator (Immersive Training)
By Training Type
- Operational Training
- Information Management
- Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)
- Domain Training
- Geology & Geophysics
- Petrophysics
- Surface Facilities Design and Engineering
- Geomechanics
- Field Operations and Management
- Reservoir Engineering
- Drilling Engineering
- Production Engineering
- Economics & Finance
By Upstream Sector
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
By End-user
- National Oil Companies
- Independent Oil Companies
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
