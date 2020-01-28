Tire derived Fuel Market – Revolutionary Trends 2025

Global “Tire derived Fuel market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Tire derived Fuel offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Tire derived Fuel market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Tire derived Fuel market is provided in this report.

The latest research report on Tire derived Fuel market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation. In short, the study incorporates a generic overview of the Tire derived Fuel market based on its current status and market size, in terms of volume and returns. The study also comprises a summary of important data considering the geographical terrain of the industry as well as the industry players that seem to have achieved a powerful status across the Tire derived Fuel market.

segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

