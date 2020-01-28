Sports Drink Market – Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2027

Global Sports Drink market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Sports Drink market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Sports Drink market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Sports Drink market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Sports Drink market report:

What opportunities are present for the Sports Drink market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Sports Drink ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Sports Drink being utilized?

How many units of Sports Drink is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segment

On the basis of segmentation, sports drink market is segmented by type, by flavors, and, by distribution channel. By type, sports drink is segmented into isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic sports drink. Isotonic drinks almost contain the same amount of sugar and salts as in the human body. On the other side, hypertonic drinks contain the higher concentration of salt and sugar and hypotonic drinks contain the higher concentration of sugar and lower concentration of salt. By flavor segment, a market is segmented on the basis of orange, lemon, mixed berries, fruit punch, grape, mixed fruits, and others. Currently, the demand for flavored sports drink is increasing as consumers have wide options to drink as per their taste and preference. For instance, companies are offering the wide range of flavored sports drink such as lemon, grape, mixed berries, orange, citrus flavors, grapes, and in many other flavors. In addition, these drinks also contain added minerals, vitamins, proteins etc. Further, the market for sports drink is also segmented on the basis of the distribution channel. This segment includes modern retail formats, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail channel of distribution.

Sports drink Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of regional segment, the market for sports drink is segmented into seven different regions that includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On the analyzing the demand for sports drink in the global market, the demand for sports drink is increasing primarily among North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan. Increasing awareness, health benefits and increasing number of athletes and sportspersons are some key factors expected to increase the demand for sports drink especially among Asia-Pacific region.

Sports drink Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of sports drink in the global sports drink market are THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, GATORADE THE SPORTS FUEL COMPANY, J DONOHOE BEVERAGES LTD., BA SPORTS NUTRITION, LLC., ALL SPORT, INC., PepsiCo, GU Energy Labs, BE Innovations, CytoSport, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

