Specialty Coating Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2015 – 2023

Global Specialty Coating market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Specialty Coating market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Specialty Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Specialty Coating market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Specialty Coating market report:

What opportunities are present for the Specialty Coating market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Specialty Coating ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Specialty Coating being utilized?

How many units of Specialty Coating is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Competitive analysis of the global specialty coating market is studied in the report on the basis of new products introduced by the new entrants and mergers done by the leading players.

Overview of the Specialty Coating Market

The global specialty coating market is classified on the basis of base material into alkyd, epoxy, acrylic urethane, and polyamide. Based on its end-use application, the global specialty coating market is classified into OEM paint, refineries, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power, pulp and paper, petrochemical, pipeline, railway, fireproofing, water and wastewater, marine, and architectural. The global paints and coatings market is predicted to expand at a 5.0% CAGR during the period between 2015 and 2020. Rise in the paints and coatings industry in the coming years is predicted to have a positive impact on the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

In 2014, in terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominated the global specialty coating market. Asia Pacific, being the hub for several end-use industries including electrical and electronics, construction, and automotive, is expected to maintain its dominant position in the coming few years. North America is expected to be the second largest market in the global specialty coating market, followed by Europe. Stringent environmental regulations related to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are expected to drive Europe and North America specialty coating market.

Stringent environmental regulations, coupled with testing standards, are expected to restrict the growth of the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The global specialty coating market is highly fragmented and competitive. With the entry of new companies, the global specialty coating market is expected to be more competitive in the years to come for the leading players. However, with mergers and acquisitions, the leading players are expected to maintain their dominant position in the coming few years. Some of the leading companies in the global specialty coating market are Ashland, Axalta, Specialty Coating Systems, Nicoat, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., PPG industries, Evonik, U.S. Specialty Coatings, Inc., and NV Specialty Coatings Srl.

Key segments of the Specialty Coating Market are as follows:

Specialty Coating Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The Specialty Coating market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Specialty Coating market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Specialty Coating market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Specialty Coating market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Specialty Coating market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Specialty Coating market in terms of value and volume.

The Specialty Coating report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

