Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Global Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market was valued at about $152.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $267.13 billion at a CAGR of 15.0% through 2022. The solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The European market is the largest market for solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market consists of sales of solar photovoltaic panels for residential or commercial purposes. Photovoltaics (PV) is the technology for converting sunlight into electricity by using semiconductors which are present in PV cells. These PV cells are interconnected to form an array and are mounted to a frame. When the PV cells receives the sun rays, the electrons in the semiconductors are released and their movement generates an electric current. These PV cells are packaged behind glass to form photovoltaic modules with an average service life of 20-40 years.

Major players in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market are Trina, Canadian Solar, Jinko, Hanwha Q-Cell and SunPower.

Favorable government initiatives such as tax subsidies and huge investments favors the growth of the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market. In India, MNRE (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy – Central Government) has set the target to achieve 227 Gigawatts (22,70,00,000 kilowatt) of electricity production from solar PV cells by 31 March 2022. To achieve this target, the Indian government is promoting solar PV cell production through huge investments and policies that influence the solar PV panel manufacturing market directly or indirectly. For instance, the government of India has sectioned an amount of $0.71 billion (5000 crores) for solar subsidies.

The growth of the solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing market is restricted by unfair trade and sales practices in the market. The unfair trade practices hamper the growth of local industries as well as industries which are trading at a global level. For instance, the entry and sales of solar PV panels manufactured in China into North American and European markets at extremely low prices has led to complaints of unfair trade practices. In 2018, in the US, the Trump administration have imposed a 30% one-year tariff on the import of solar PV cells to compensate for unfair trade practice; In Europe, the European Commission and the major Chinese manufacturers reached an agreement on the minimum prices and the shipping volume.

