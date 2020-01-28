Serving numerous end-users, DDoS Protection market anticipated to continue to rise between 2018 – 2028

DDoS Protection Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for DDoS Protection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the DDoS Protection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

DDoS Protection Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation in order to offer a clear understanding of the market. As per the research study, North America is likely to register a progressive growth in the forecast period. This segment is projected to be followed by Europe and remain in the leading position in the next few years in terms of revenue generation. The robust growth of the North America DDoS protection market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of DDoS protection players and service providers. In addition, the increasing adoption trends for innovative and new technologies in the developed nations, such as Canada and the U.S. is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the flip side, the Asia Pacific market for DDoS protection is considered to register a progressive growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing rate of adoption of DDoS services and solutions across a large number of large, medium, and small-sized enterprises is projected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market throughout the forecast period.

Global DDoS Protection Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the DDoS protection market across the globe are Nexusguard Ltd., Imperva, F5 Networks, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Arbor Networks, Inc., Corero Network Security, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., and Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd. A significant rise in the number of players is estimated to strengthen the competitive landscape of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the leading players in the global market are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio in order to attract a large number of consumers across the globe. Additionally, the rising number of applications is estimated to benefit the global DDoS protection market in the next few years.

