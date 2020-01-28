Rooibos Tea Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2026

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Rooibos Tea market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Rooibos Tea market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Rooibos Tea are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Rooibos Tea market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=56871

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Rooibos Tea market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of varieties, the global Rooibos Tea market has been segmented as-

Red or “Original” Rooibos Tea

Green Rooibos Tea

On the basis of end use, the global Rooibos Tea market has been segmented as-

Beverages

Household

Health care

Others (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Rooibos Tea market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Store-Based Retailing Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Health Food Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retailing

Global Rooibos Tea: key players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in Rooibos Tea market are Rooibos Ltd., Fides Tea Impex Private, SA Tea, SA Rooibos, Lady Bonin's Tea (PTY) Ltd, English Tea Shop USA Corp, Herbes del Molí, Coop.V., Only Natural Products, The Tea Spot, CHOU AND ASSOCIATES INC., Serengeti Teas and Spices, and many more from South Africa, US, India, China, and Greek. An increasing number of herbal product players are showing their keen interest in introducing Rooibos Tea into their product portfolio, which is also expected to increase the demand for the same during the upcoming period.

Opportunities for market participants:

Growing health consciousness globally is the major factor which would raise the demand for rooibos tea. Most of the people in the region of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are opting green tea for health benefits, but it contains caffeine. Rooibos tea is the best alternative to green and black tea as it doesn’t contain caffeine and have all the benefits which a green or black tea have. Rooibos Tea is safer to consume as compared to green and black tea. From brew to cosmetics, rooibos tea is used for various purposes. The addiction to tea, mostly in Asia Pacific and Americas is expected to have a significant impact on the consumption of Rooibos Tea during the forecast period. Also, the trend of fitness and losing weight is growing globally including the region of India and nearby countries, for them, Rooibos Tea would be a natural remedy to stay fit. So by considering the above factors, it would be a great opportunity for the rooibos tea manufacturer to spread it globally for the increment in rooibos tea market in the upcoming period.

Global Rooibos Tea: A Regional Outlook:

Rooibos or rooibos tea is native to South Africa. Rooibos tea is used as a traditional medicine in the region of Africa. It is made the same as black tea but doesn’t contain caffeine. Rooibos tea consumption is good in Asian countries like Srilanka, India, China but the majority of the consumers are from Africa and the Middle East. The increasing demand for rooibos tea in these regions can be attributed to various factors such as the people in these regions are addicted to tea. Also, the demand for rooibos tea is rising in the health-conscious people all over the world which is also expected to boost the rooibos tea market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, varieties, end use, and distribution channels.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Rooibos Tea market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Rooibos Tea sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Rooibos Tea ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Rooibos Tea ? What R&D projects are the Rooibos Tea players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Rooibos Tea market by 2029 by product type?

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56871

The Rooibos Tea market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Rooibos Tea market.

Critical breakdown of the Rooibos Tea market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Rooibos Tea market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Rooibos Tea market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

Why go for TMR?

TMR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.

Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=56871

About TMR

TMR (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

TMR

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald