RFID Equipment Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Periods 2012 – 2018

Overview of the global RFID equipment market

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2012 to 2018, the market for radio frequency identification (RFID) is expected to grow from a $1,160 million industry to $3,351.6 million in 2018. A major factor that has positively influenced the market is the rising application of RFID in healthcare. RFID technology has greatly improved patient care. Moreover, with rising concerns regarding counterfeiting and safety, RFID has ensured proper tracking and localizing of medical equipment. The industry has received significant boost from government agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has resulted in better efficiency and increased research efforts.

Tracking medical hospital equipment is the largest revenue-generating segment, worth $449.5 million in 2012 and expected to grow a CAGR of 17.3% to $1,173 million by 2018. Tracking medication from pharmacy to patient was the second largest segment in terms of revenue, while RFID tags accounted for 61% of the worldwide market.

North America accounts for the biggest share in the market and is expected to occupy approximately 50% of the industry share in 2018. Europe is expected to follow next with 20% and Asia-Pacific with 17%.

The RFID equipment market report offers an extensive section on the competitive scenario. The leading companies identified by the report include Technology Systems International, Inc., Motorola Inc., HID Global Corporation, TransCore, Wavetrend Technologies Limited, Alanco Technologies, Inc., Savi Technology, Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Brady Corporation, TagSys RFID, Gemalto NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Precision Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., TagMaster AB, Intermec Inc., Sirit Inc., and NXP Semiconductors.

