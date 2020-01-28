Research report covers the Acrylic Fibre Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2028

The ‘Acrylic Fibre Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Acrylic Fibre market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Acrylic Fibre market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

What pointers are covered in the Acrylic Fibre market research study?

The Acrylic Fibre market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Acrylic Fibre market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Acrylic Fibre market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

By End Use

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.

Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.

Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026

The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region

In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes

Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.

