Plastic Protective Packaging Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2018-2028

Plastic Protective Packaging Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Plastic Protective Packaging Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market over the assessment period 2018-2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Plastic Protective Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018-2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Plastic Protective Packaging Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Plastic Protective Packaging Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Plastic Protective Packaging market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Plastic Protective Packaging Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Plastic Protective Packaging Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Plastic Protective Packaging Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Group plans to acquire RPC Group for approximately US$ 6.5 billion, including refinancing RPC’s net debt. It plans to create a global plastic and recycled packaging product franchise through this acquisition.

Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Balkanpack with an aim to expand its business in Bulgaria. Smurfit Kappa also plans to take over Vitavel, also a Bulgarian manufacturer.

Sealed Air Corporation has entered into an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. to offer Plantic, a plant-based food packaging in the US, Mexico, and Sealed Air Corporation’s planned investment of US$24 million is underway and the production is likely to start by Q2/2020.

Key players operating in the plastic protective packaging market include Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., and Buergofol GmbH.

Plastic Protective Packaging Market- Additional Insight

Stretch Wrap to Find Widespread Adoption in Protective Packaging across Industries

Stretch wraps have gained high palpability as an effective packaging solution in recent years, with demand attributed to growth in palletizing and shipping activities, in line with rising purchasing power of consumers and retail activities. Improvement in resin strength and machinery technology used in stretch wrap manufacturing is also likely to expand the application range of stretch wraps in the upcoming years. Multi-layer stretch wraps and films are also gaining popularity across various industries due to the high-strength and customization potential.

Scope of the Report

Plastic Protective Packaging Market -Research Methodology

The report on the plastic protective packaging market offers actionable and valuable insights along with in-depth analysis backed by the extensive research methodology. The key insights on the plastic protective packaging market are offered with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry and market experts formed as the part of primary research methodology. While journals, press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources in the plastic protective packaging market were used to gain information and data on the plastic protective packaging market.

Information obtained through both primary and secondary research was used to draw conclusions in the plastic protective packaging market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information and offering correct and accurate information on the plastic protective packaging market. 2017 has been taken as the base year to offer a forecast on the plastic protective packaging market for the period from 2018 to 2028. The market report on the plastic protective packaging market is an authentic dataset for market players and readers to plan business strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the plastic protective packaging market.

