Plant Based Ice Creams: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand And Forecast 2020 – 2026

Plant Based Ice Creams Market 2020

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market was value US$ 1.7Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The plant based ice creams market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth prospects and opportunities in the upcoming years, due to the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and increasing rates of veganism. These major two aspects are likely to lead to the dynamic development of the plant based ice creams market globally, particularly in developed nations.

The demand is estimated to get a robust impetus from the rising focus on healthy variants of ice creams. Constant innovations in products are also expected to fuel the swift expansion of the plant based ice creams market globally. The rising accessibility of plant based ice creams in convenience stores has been imparting a robust impetus to the consumption of plant based ice creams.

Major Key Players Included are:-

BEN & JERRYâ€™S HOMEMADE, INC.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

LUV Ice Cream LLC

SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE (Danone)

Oatly AB

Jollyum Co.

The Booja-Booja Co.

Little babyâ€™s Ice cream

Kleinâ€™s Ice Cream Inc.

Frankie & Joâ€™s

Happy Cow ltd.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Breyers (Unilever Plc.)

Dream ( Hain Celestial Group)

Nadamoo

ARCTIC ZERO, Inc.

Snowflake Luxury Gelato

Wink Frozen Desserts

Nobo ltd.

Imuraya Group Co. Ltd.

