Photonic Sensors & Detectors Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2028

Market segmentation

The global photonic sensors and detectors market is segmented on the basis of Sensor Type (Fibre Optic Sensors, Biophotonic Sensors, Image Sensors, Others); Detector Type (Photo Transistors, Single Photon Counting Modules, Photodiodes, Photocells, Others); End use Sector (Defence & Security, Medical & Healthcare, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Consumer Electronics & Entertainment, Industrial Manufacturing, Aviation, Research & Development, Others); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, MEA).

Biophotonic Sensor Type segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Biophotonic Sensors segment is projected to be most attractive segment in the global photonic sensors and detectors market, registering a CAGR of 9.7% between 2016 and 2026. The Fibre Optic Sensors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, and was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2015.

Photodiodes Detector Type segment projected to be the most attractive segment

The Photodiodes segment was valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to dominate the global photonic sensors and detectors market during the forecast period. The Single Photon Counting Modules segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Aviation End use Sector segment expected to register high Year-on-Year growth rates

The Aviation segment is expected to witness total incremental opportunity of US$ 1.9 Bn between 2016 and 2026. The Medical & Healthcare segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global photonic sensors and detectors market during the forecast period.

North America largest market for photonic sensors and detectors

The North America photonic sensors and detectors market is currently the largest market for photonic sensors and detectors and is expected to account for about 28% value share of the global photonic sensors and detectors market by 2026. The APEJ market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates between 2016 and 2026 and witness a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. APEJ and Latin America are slated to be the fastest growing markets during the period 2016 – 2026.

Leading market players are focussing on product innovation and focussed sales through direct distribution to increase market share

Some of the top companies identified across the global photonic sensors and detectors market value chain are Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, OMRON Corporation, ON Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Prime Photonics, LC, Banpil Photonics, Inc., and NP Photonics, Inc. Top companies are focussing on increasing their investments in technology R&D initiatives and are entering into strategic global alliances and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald