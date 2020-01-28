Pet CBD Market Dynamics Analysis 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Pet CBD Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pet CBD .

This report studies the global market size of Pet CBD , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Pet CBD Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Pet CBD history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Pet CBD market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

The global pet CBD market shows a fragmented vendor landscape with the presence of large pool of key players. Some of the key players in the market include names such as Bluebird Botanicals, Kat’s Naturals, PotNetwork Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Pet Releaf, Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp., and Pure Spectrum among others.

Some of the recent developments in the global pet CBD market are listed below:

In June 2019, PotNetwork Holding Inc. announced that its subsidiary Diamond CBD has introduced a wide range of new lines of CBD oil products in the market. These new products include CBD oil with olive oil, CBD oil honey tinctures, CBD oil with hemp seed oil, and full spectrum CBD MCT oils. The company expects to leverage the peaking consumer interests and growing preference for CBD products.

In September 2019, Pet Releaf, one of the biggest brands in the global pet CBD market, announced that the company has launched a special edition of their highly popular collection of Barking Dog Edibites®. The new edition is an all-natural and full spectrum regular CBD dietary supplement for dogs.

Global Pet CBD Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the increasing prevalence of GIT and bowel related disorders among pets. Just like humans, pets too suffer from sleeping or anxiety disorders and thus need special treatment. This has thus worked in favor of the pet CBD market.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the growing occurrence of cancer related complications. Cannabidiol treatment has thus become an important method for treating pet and helping the market to grow. Moreover, there has been a growing demand for different CBD derivatives in the market to treat chronic pet disorders. At times, there are cases of pet suffering from heart disorders or tachycardia. Treatment of such chronic disorders is also creating great demand for the market.

Global Pet CBD Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global pet CBD market has five key regional segments namely, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regional segments, currently North America is the most dominating one followed by Europe. The growth of the North America region is due to the presence of several animal research and development facilities. Whereas, the growth of the Europe market is due to the high prevalence of GIT related and bowel related disorders among the pets. In coming years, these two regions are expected to continue to lead the global pet CBD market.

Asia Pacific is expected to undergo considerable transformation over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to expanding production facilities in the region. Manufacturers are investing to expand the production of CBD capsules and oil cakes for the pets in countries such as India and China. It is expected to boost the development of the market in the region.

Global Pet CBD Market Segmentation

Source Type

Hemp plant derived

Marijuana derived

Indication Type

Sleep disorders

Epilepsy

Cancer

Bowel disorders

End-user

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary clinics

Pharamcies

Pet shops

