PEGylated Proteins Market Plying for Significant Growth During2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global PEGylated Proteins market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

In this PEGylated Proteins market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global PEGylated Proteins market report covers the key segments

drivers and restraints affecting the competitive dynamics in the market and its growth prospects in the years ahead.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the primary reasons for the popularity of PEGylated proteins is their ability to bolster protein stability and circulate half-life. This unique perceived benefit has majorly contributed to the global PEGylated proteins market. Besides this, other factors stimulating the market are the rising investment in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, expansion in the biologics sector, increasing instances of lifestyle-related diseases, and swifter uptake of protein based drugs compared to non-protein based drugs.

Countering the growth in the market, however, are drug failures and recalls. A current noticeable trend in the market is the dominance of the consumables products segment over the services segment due to the rising uptake of kit-based PEGylation products. Further, among the different end users in the market, namely academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and CROs, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies account for maximum share because of their higher spend on research and development. Depending upon the type of protein, the market can be segmented into interferons, colony stimulating factors, erythropoietin, mAbs, and recombinant factor VIII. Of these, colony stimulating factors is poised for growth in the upcoming years.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for PEGylated proteins market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America accounts for maximum share in the market. Some of the prominent growth drivers responsible for the stellar growth in the market in the region are growing take-up of biologics drugs such as erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, and interferon for treating chronic ailments and strong government funding and grants for research activities.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for PEGylated proteins, the report profiles companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Millipore, NOF Corporation, Creative PEGworks, Quanta BioDesign, Ltd., and Biomatrik, Inc.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

