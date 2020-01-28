Ophthalmic Lens Market size and forecast,2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ophthalmic Lens market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ophthalmic Lens market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Ophthalmic Lens market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Ophthalmic Lens market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Ophthalmic Lens market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Ophthalmic Lens market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Ophthalmic Lens market report covers the following solutions:

competitive landscape of global ophthalmic lens market include –

Essilor

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Bausch Health

HOYA Corporation

Novartis AG

Global Ophthalmic Lens Market Dynamics

Initiatives by Government to Strengthen Market Demand

The rising steps taken by the government to spread awareness regarding the advantages and developments in the ophthalmic lenses are foreseen to fuel the growth in global ophthalmic lens market in the upcoming years.

Various key players are investing in research and development activities to come up with advanced and distinct products. There are making efforts by conducting campaigns and advertising for the awareness within the masses, ophthalmologists, and optometrists. World Health Organization has carried out certain initiatives for decreasing the avoidable blindness. It consistently conducts the workshop for the same, spreading the knowledge about the new developments and technologies among the people. It thus, helps the ministries of health in gaining universal health goals. All such factors are propelling the growth of global ophthalmic lens market in span of few years.

Rising Permanent Vision Correction Option Hampers Market Growth

However, one of the major hindrances in market growth is popularity of vision correction surgeries which are performed by minimally invasive methods. This, increasing demand for permanent vision correction methods is likely to pull down market growth in future.

North America to Lead Global Ophthalmic Lens Market

Geographically, the global ophthalmic lens market is segmented majorly into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among these, North America region accounts for the maximum market share in ophthalmic lens industry. This is credited to the emergence of several major firms in the region, along with adoption of innovative lens technology. Nations for example, Canada and the US are the major contributor in global market revenue for ophthalmic lenses in the mentioned region. Furthermore, AsiaÃ¢â¬Pacific is also estimated to flourish rapidly with a decent CAGR, propelled by the advent of various small and big lens makers in the region.

