Back in the year 2001, NASA dragged the plug on X-33; a single stage to orbit SSTO- launch car, Lockheed Martin anticipated commercializing using Venture Star as the name. The writers’ debate that DOD should venture into the technologies of SSTO to give the nascent Space Force accurately responsive routine and dependable access to space.

It has taken the government of the united states of America until the decade of the 21st century, but it has eventually designated space to be a specific province of the operations of the military and has stood up for the united states of America Space Force, which are good news. The not so decent news is that the United States of America Space Force does not have routine, dependable space access.

The Space Force will work in the nearby Earth and cislunar areas like our existing operation of the military in the locations of land, sea, and air. The Army and the Marines have their ground and air cars, the Navy has its water surface vessels and submarines, and the Air Force has its

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at Op-ed | A Space Force requests for rockets