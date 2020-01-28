Oil and Gas Analytics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over2018 – 2028

Oil and Gas Analytics Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Oil and Gas Analytics market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Oil and Gas Analytics market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Oil and Gas Analytics Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Drivers and Restraints

The plummeting crude oil prices combined with high costs of exploration and production of conventional and unconventional resources is driving the global oil and gas analytics market. The use of analytic tools is effective for obtaining real-time data at reduced cost and to improve production efficiency from 6% to 8%. The rising demand for midstream infrastructure will also augment the growth of this market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing volume of data in the oil and gas industry will further fuel the growth of the oil and gas analytics market between 2017 and 2025.

The abundance of unconventional resources in the U.S. is further favoring the market’s growth. In 2016, a U.S. based company Cobalt discovered a natural gas well in Block 20 offshore Angola and recent exploration of the well by Sonangol is expected to produce 2 million barrels of oil per day for the next three years.

The expansion of oil and gas refineries to cater to the increasing demand for petroleum products is expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. For instance, in 2016, ExxonMobil announced that it will expand the refining capacity of Beaumont refinery to 40,000 barrels by 2018.

Strict government regulations for enhanced safety during oil and gas operations will further boost the market’s growth. The increasing investments in digital technology by oil and gas companies for increasing workforce productivity and reducing cost will fuel the growth of the global oil and gas analytics market in the coming years.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for oil and gas analytics. In this region, the U.S. contributes significantly to the growth of this market due to the increasing exploration of unconventional resources. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for oil and gas analytics. The increasing number of refineries in India combined with the increasing capacity of existing refineries is fuelling the growth of the regional market. Europe accounts for a significant share in the global oil and gas analytics market. The increasing adoption of digital technology for optimizing oil and gas operations will drive the oil and gas analytics market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global oil and gas analytics market are Accenture, Drillinginfo Inc., Tableau Software, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP SE, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cognizant, Oracle, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

