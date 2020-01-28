Nutrigenomics Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2016 – 2024

Global Nutrigenomics market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Nutrigenomics market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Nutrigenomics market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Nutrigenomics market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive landscape section of the report presents the leading vendors in the global nutrigenomics market. The strengths and weaknesses of the vendors also form a key part of this section of the study. In addition, the top strategies adopted by the vendors to experience better penetration into the market have also been elaborated upon under the competitive landscape section of this report.

Nutrigenomics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nutrigenomics is also employed in the personalization of nutrition and in the evaluation of food safety. The numerous developments poised to take place in nutrigenomics will bring evolution in the field of diet and nutrition, thus positively impacting the development of the overall market. In addition, the backing provided by regulatory bodies in numerous nations and the technological developments taking place in the market for nutrigenomics will drive the overall growth of this market.

Numerous scientific developments have enabled the use of nutrigenomics in the anti-aging field. Numerous customized nutritional solutions are being introduced in the form of supplements for meeting the optimal nutritional needs of the body which impedes aging of cells by forming numerous free radicals. Furthermore, by exploring the interaction taking place between genetic factors and dietary pattern, nutrigenomics is also providing suggestions on preventive treatment options or measures for the treatment of obesity through personal nutrition. Hence, nutrigenomics is being highly utilized in impeding the signs of aging and in controlling of obesity globally. These factors will positively impact the overall growth of the global nutrigenomics market.

Nutrigenomics Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the North America nutrigenomics market holds the most significant share and is trailed by the region of Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also predicted to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the market in forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing scientific development and enhanced purchasing power of individuals residing in Asia Pacific countries.

Key players Mentioned in the Report are:

The leading players in the global nutrigenomics market are DSM, BASF, Danone, Gene Smart, Unilever, and Genova Diagnostics, among others.

