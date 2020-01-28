Now Available – Worldwide Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Report 2019-2026

The ‘Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of theData Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell EMC, Commvault Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Carbonite, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



