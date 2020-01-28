Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Overview 2020 By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at about $1.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.8 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2022.The non-invasive prenatal testing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2023.

The noninvasive prenatal testing market consists of sales of non-invasive prenatal testing kits, instruments and related services. Noninvasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects in fetus in first trimester of pregnancy. Noninvasive prenatal testing includes ultrasound detection, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and biochemical screening tests.

High incidence rate of Down syndrome is one major factor driving noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market with increase in average maternal age which has led to a concern on the safety about the growth of the fetus. Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition that occurs when an error in cell division results in an extra chromosome 21 and can affect the fetus cognitive ability and physical growth.

The ethical hurdles in the noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market have led to a range of ethical issues in terms of sex selection or aborting babies with chromosomal abnormality. Determining the sex of the fetus or knowing if the baby has an abnormality at an earlier stage led to abortions and resulted as an ethical issue which further led to strict regulations on using such devices.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the noninvasive prenatal testing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the noninvasive prenatal testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc.,Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc. and PerkinElmer, Inc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald