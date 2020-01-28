Microgrid Market Size, Share – Global Industry Report, 2017 – 2025

Microgrid Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Microgrid market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Microgrid market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Microgrid market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Microgrid market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Microgrid Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Microgrid Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Microgrid market. Key companies listed in the report are:

segmentation.

Remote or island microgrids are expected to grow in significance and vitally benefit the world microgrid market due to the decrease in power generation cost when compared to centralized power grids. Besides this, less generation of heat and smog and other environmental benefits coupled with a substantial drop in the prices of wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) sources are predicted to help the remote or island microgrids market grow remarkably.

The soaring acceptance witnessed in the global microgrid market for software across utilities, municipalities, commercial and industrial sites, and university campuses is prognosticated to decently benefit manufacturers. With the help of load and weather forecasting, software as a service (SaaS) can allow the dynamic control and management of distributed energy resources.

Global Microgrid Market: Market Potential

Not-for-profit open standards enterprise, EMerge Alliance has received business from one of the largest solar trade shows in North America, i.e. Solar Power International (SPI), to expand its footprint. The business expansion will incorporate microgrid ecosystems and a complete smart building in its Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace. The facility will exhibit an ultimate connection between smart energy products and solar power with a fully-functioning live microgrid and associated products such as electric vehicle charging, automation products, and energy management systems. The SPI 2017 Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace to be held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas Nevada in September is also expected to showcase solar panel manufacturers and energy storage providers.

Global Microgrid Market: Regional Outlook

Foreseen to rise at a higher CAGR, the Asia Pacific microgrid market could gain an upper hand in the industry as players as well as regional governments take several initiatives to magnify the adoption of microgrid solutions. Other geographies such as Rest of the World, Europe, and the Americas are foretold to emerge as key markets for players to capitalize on. Howbeit, it all depends on how the regional markets face the odds and leverage the opportunities made available by the driving factors taking precedence therein.

Global Microgrid Market: Competitive Landscape

Exelon Corporation, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric, and ABB Ltd. are some of the dominating companies making their presence known in the global microgrid market. For the purpose of enhancing their revenue base, market players are envisaged to consider strategic expansions and launch of novel products. An integrated solar diesel microgrid was commissioned to be installed in Johannesburg, South Africa by ABB at its Longmeadow facility of 96,000 m2 capacity. The solution is aimed at covering all planned and unplanned power outages by ensuring an uninterrupted power supply with the help of off-grid and fully grid-connected functionalities.

Global Microgrid Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

