Medical Fiber Optics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis,2017 – 2025

Notable Development

Optical equipment manufacturers have been harnessing the potential of medical fiber optics for cutting-edge sensing technologies used in wide range of diagnostics and surgical instrumentation. Growing body of research in fiber optics for medical applications is paving way to next-generation diagnostics for humans. Investigators from Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the University of Salento, recently teamed up and developed an optics mechanism to capture and pinpoint the epicenter of neural activity in the brain. The new development—using tapered optical probe–is considered to have transformative potential in neuroscience. The fiber optics technology can map connections across different brain regions by capturing light coming from different neurons lying over a long distance. The study comes under the aegis of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, and is also funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Growing quantum of research grants will expand the potential of the medical fiber optics market by bringing novel technologies to the healthcare fraternity.

Some of the players vying for substantial stakes in the medical fiber optics market are IPG Photonics, Vitalcor Inc., Laserscope, and American Medical System LLC (AMS).

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market: Regional Assessment

Various regions contributing revenues in the global medical fiber optics market notably comprise North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Of these, North America has shown great proclivity for rapid uptake of medical fiber optics. Numerous medical organizations are supporting the application of the technology in advanced biomedical instrumentation. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at prominent pace in the global medical fiber optics market, attributed to the growth coming from constantly advancing diagnostic technologies in its healthcare systems. Emerging economies are seeing substantial demands for medical optical fiber as an advanced bio-sensing in used in minimally-invasive surgeries.

