Laser Beam Welding Equipment Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017 – 2027

Business Intelligence Report on the Industrial Motors Market

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Industrial Motors Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Industrial Motors by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Industrial Motors Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Industrial Motors Market during the assessment period 2018 – 2028.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Industrial Motors market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Industrial Motors Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Industrial Motors Market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Industrial Motors Market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Industrial Motors Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.

Important queries related to the Industrial Motors Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Industrial Motors Market?

Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Industrial Motors Market?

How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?

Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Industrial Motors Market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players in the market.

For instance, Teco, a leading player in the industrial motors market is looking forward to expanding its capabilities for the Asia Pacific region, with their new manufacturing plant in the Vietnam. The company looks forward to tap into the market in South-east Asia with this plant whose annual production capability would be of 300,000 small industrial motors.

Manufacturers to Focus on the Flourishing European Region

Companies are seen targeting the European market for industrial motors owning to the increasing opportunities reflected in the region. With the help of key strategies such as expansion and acquisition, the industrial motors manufacturers are moving towards gaining a significant share in the European market. For example, the Nidec Corporation recently acquired complete ownership interest of 100 percent from its shareholders. This would create a crucial business combination, allowing the company to add new products while focusing on the European market to strengthen their motor sales.

Transforming Efficiency Standards to Push High-Efficiency Motors in the Market

Where countries such as India are banning the use of low efficiency motors, the manufacturers in the industrial motors market are focusing on new innovative technologies that could help the efficiency of the motors.

ABB Group, an industrial motors market player focuses on these changing standards of efficiency. This could also act as an opportunity for shifting towards IE2-efficiency versions of industrial motors.

Wolong Electric Group has went on to acquire the business of mid and low voltage industrial motors business of GE. This acquisition manufacturing, designing, development, and sales of these motors.

Emerson, a company recognized in the industrial motors market has gained major end-market sales, which showcases its continual growth.

Other players in the industry motors market include ATB Austria Antriebstechnik AG, TECHNOSOFT SA, Rockwell Automation, Inc., AMETEK.Inc Schneider Electric SE, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., MENZEL Elektromotoren GmbH, Siemens Ltd., TECO Electric Europe, Toshiba Corporation, and Marelli Motori.

Industrial Motors Market Segmentation to Assess the Sub-divisions in the Market

The industrial motors market is classified based on power source, power output, voltage, and end-use industry.

Based on the power source, the industrial motors market is classified into DC industrial motors and AC industrial motors.

According to the power output, the market for industrial motors is segmented into more than and less than 1 HP.

When segmented according to the voltage, the market for industrial motors is divided into low, medium, and high voltage.

The industrial motors market segments in the end-use industry include cement, chemicals & petrochemicals, mining & metals, shipbuilding and construction, marine, locomotives and automotive, and others.

The research report on industrial motors market exhibits a comprehensive evaluation of the overall market. It comprises of the facts and historical data, meaningful insights, and industry-validated and statistically-backed data providing a better understanding of the industrial motors market. The report includes estimations using adequate set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on industrial motors market provides evaluations and data based on regions, market segments, technology, and applications.

The report on industrial motors market encompasses detailed evaluation on:

Segments of industrial motors market

Industrial motors Market- Influencing Factors

Size of the industrial motors Market

Demand & Supply

Recent Challenges and Trends in the industrial motors market

Major Industrial motors Companies

Technology

Value Chain

Evaluation of Regions includes regions such as

North America Market of Industrial motors (U.S., Canada)

Latin America Industrial motors Market (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe Market of Industrial motors (Italy, Germany, France, U.K, Nordic countries, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe Market of Industrial motors (Russia Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Industrial motors Market (China, ASEAN, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan Industrial motors Market

Middle East and Africa Market of Industrial motors (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA)

The industrial motors market report is a synopsis of primary data gained by assessing the market in a qualitative and quantitative manner. This data is acquired by the research analysts, industry experts and participants across the value chain. The in-depth evaluation of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, factors governing the market, and segment-wise market attractiveness are all included in the report. The industrial motors market study also maps the impact of the various factors on the regions and market segments.

The report underlines:

Thorough outlook of Parent Market

Evolving Market Dynamics

Detailed Segmentation of Market

Market Size in terms of Value and Volume: Current, Historical and Projected Data

Current industrial Developments and Trends

Competitive Landscape

Key Players- Strategies Implemented and Products offered

Regions and Niche and Potential Segments that exhibit promising growth

Market Performance- Unbiased perspective

Vital information for Players to help sustain and enhance their presence in the market

