Jewelry Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand and Opportunity 

Jewelry on the Chinese market can be classified into metal jewelry, jade jewelry and other jewelry.

According to Research, jewelry processing companies are mainly concentrated in Guangdong Province, Shandong Province, Shanghai, Fujian Province and Zhejiang Province. Guangdong Province produces the largest amount of jewelry with Shenzhen and Panyu being the major processing bases.

China is one of the world’s largest and most important jewelry market and ranks among the top in terms of consumption of many jewelry categories. In 2016, retail value of jewelry in China was over CNY 500 billion, but different varieties of jewelry competed with each other for sales. In 2016, China consumed 900 tons gold, among which 611.17 tons were used to produce jewelry, decreasing by 18.91% YOY. About 257.64 tons gold was used to make gold bars, decreasing by 28.19% YOY. Gold coins used 31.19 tons, increasing by 36.80% YOY. The sales value of gold jewelry in 2016 in China was CNY 310 billion, accounting for 60% of total retail value of jewelry in China. In recent years, annual production volume of pearls is 800 tons, half of which is consumed in the domestic market with CNY 15 billion sales value. The sales value of emerald jade in recent years is CNY 40 billion.

With the growing Chinese economy and increasing residents’ income, the jewelry market, which bears multiple attributes including decoration, investment and culture, will further develop. Projected CAGR of retail value of jewelry from 2017 to 2021 will be over 10%.

In this report, Research analyzes 9 jewelry enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives:

(1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

