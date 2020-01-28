IoT Chips Market by 2026 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

IoT, Internet of Things, is an electronic device embedded with objects or machines to exchange the data through the wireless networks. It is known as radio chips and makes use of embedded processor, hardware and sensor to collect, send or an act on data. It is an internetworking of physical and virtual objects, which relates each other with the help of cloud technology. IoT technology demands in various areas such as electronics, automotive, thermostats, vending machines, speakers system, and security systems because it follows real time monitoring process and made easy to access information and communication.

Various communication technologies are well known among people due to smart phones tablets, TVs, and other electronic appliances because these are highly adopted by people on daily basis. Such technologies are WI-FI, Bluetooth, ZigBee, 2G/3G/4G, and cellular technology. But few new technologies have been emerged and integrated with IoT like Thread for home automation appliances, and Whitespace TV technologies for wider area in major cities. For instance, in smart phones IoT chip allows phones to connect with all other devices and sensors through any technology.

The IoT chips market is expected to experience growth in subsequent years due to high growth of IoT in health care and automotive industry. Expansion of investments have been made by IoT industry to develop new IoT based products such as healthcare devices, wearable devices, consumer electronics, and others. Hence, these factors contribute positively towards the IoT chips market growth across the globe.

The IoT chips market share is segmented into hardware, end use, and region. Based on hardware, the market is classified into processor, sensor, memory device, logic device, and others. Based on end use, the market is categorized into industrial, banking, financial services, and insurance, consumer electronics, healthcare and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the IoT chips industry are Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mediatek Inc. Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications PLC, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Semtech Corporation and Nordic Semiconductor ASA. These players focus on R&D, advancement of electronic devices. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the IoT chips market and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

IOT CHIPS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Hardware

Processor

Sensor

Memory Device

Logic Device

Others

By End Use

Industrial

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa

