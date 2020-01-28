Hyperscale Data Centers Market Report 2020 Data Breakdown By Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Hyperscale Data Centers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hyperscale data centers market was valued at about $20.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $44.77 billion at a CAGR of 21.4% through 2022.During the forecast period, the hyperscale data centers market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

The hyperscale data centers require a continuous supply of high power in order to process and store the data. According to a report by Forbes Technology Council, in 2017, U.S. data centers used more than 90 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year. The data center facilities consume power for data-intensive operations and thus power failure puts the operations of data centers to halt.

The major players operating in hyperscale data market are investing to find alternatives to meet their high power requirements for existing and new facilities across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the hyperscale data centers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the hyperscale data centers market are Digital Reality, NTT and Global Switch.

