GMO Labelling Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2016 – 2026

Assessment of the GMO Labelling Market

The latest report on the GMO Labelling Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the GMO Labelling Market over the forecast period 2016 – 2026.

The report indicates that the GMO Labelling Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the GMO Labelling Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the GMO Labelling Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

major players in the market have already started labelling for the presence of genetically engineered ingredients in their products. The country has also initiated larger scale production of GMO crops, including corn and soy.

On the contrary, an increasing number of European consumers are currently asking for non-GMO products, leading to growing product launches in the GMO-free food sector across the EU. In 2015, the market revenues of GMO-free foods were considerably high, out of which around 4.7% products were launched in Italy, 3.5% in Germany, and 2.4% in the U.K.

Most of the developing regions, including APAC, though label GMO food products, lack standardisation to a large extent. While the Chinese market is full of discrepantly labelled GMO products, the Middle East market does not have a proper set of norms for GMO labelling yet. The key reason for this scenario is the enforcement of the law without considering manufacturers’ and consumers’ consents.

Key Organisations Governing the GMO Labelling Market

Some of the major organisations providing GMO labelling incudes SGS SA, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European Food Safety Authority.

Campbell Soup Co., a leading food manufacturing brand in the U.S., has been heading in the business of producing high quality soups, snacks, meals, healthy beverages, and much more. In January 2016, the company announced its commitment to label each of their GMO product in future.

Although the details of the contents of Coke and Diet Coke are always updated on the company’s website, the GMO labelling law has pushed the company to further label products on their packages. The company however may stop the production of some of its lesser popular products in order to compensate with the additional costs of labelling.

On the other side, brands such as Kellog Company, ConAgra, General Mills, and Mars will be voluntarily labelling their GMO products across the market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

GMO Labelling Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

GMO Labelling Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

GMO Labelling Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

GMO Labelling Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for GMO Labelling Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

GMO Labelling Market Detailed overview of parent market

GMO Labelling changing market dynamics of the industry

GMO Labelling Market Recent industry trends and developments

GMO Labelling Market Competitive landscape

GMO Labelling Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

