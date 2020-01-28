Global Term Life Insurance Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Term Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The term life insurance market consists of sales of term life insurance products and related services. This is a type of life insurance which provides only a death benefit (through lump-sum, monthly payment or annuity) to the beneficiary only if the person insured dies during a specified term period. If the person insured survives until the end of the term, the coverage ceases without any value (or payments made) and thereafter death claim cannot be made.

The global term life insurance market was valued at about $172.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $218.23 billion at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2022.

The rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is driving the term life insurance market. Rise in the middle income group supported by increasing employment opportunities is translating to higher disposable income which allows them to invest in term life insurance. Between the years 2001 to 2011, there has been an increase of 15% and 2% in middle income group in China and India respectively, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. China’s per capita income was $4,033 in 2017, an increase of 7.3% compared to 2016.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Term Life Insurance market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Own Risk and Solvency Assessment ORSA is an annual internal process undertaken by insurers intended to manage the risk management characteristics and profile of an insurance company. It is a procedure intended to assess the adequacy of enterprise risk management (ERM) and solvency positions. ORSA was presented as a component of the Solvency II routine in Europe. The Solvency II is a directive in European Union law which regulates the EU insurance, primarily determining the amount of capital that insurance companies must hold to minimize the risk of insolvency. Since then, numerous nations outside of Europe have adopted the idea of the ORSA, either as a feature of a kind of Solvency II routine or as a forerunner to more extensive dissolvability enactment.

Some of the major players involved in the Term Life Insurance market are Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance.

