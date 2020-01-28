Global Table Tennis Equipment Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Table Tennis Equipment Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table Tennis originated in the U.K. It is a sport similar in concept to royal tennis, played indoor by two or four players on a hard table. The table is generally dark in color; edged with white stripes; and divided by a tennis net which cuts the table into half its width. In some parts of the world, table tennis is also called Ping-Pong. The objective of table tennis is to hit the lightweight, hollow, celluloid or plastic ball above the net; rebound it in the half of the court closest to the player; and then bounce one time on other player’s side of the table in such a way that the opponent will not able to return it correctly. The ball is propelled backward and forward across the net by a small, rubber-covered, wooden bat known as racket or paddle. The game is popular all over the world and its matches are organized in large numbers in most countries as a competitive sport, especially in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan and China.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Table Tennis Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the governing body for Table Tennis events worldwide, is focusing on expanding the scope of the game by developing the skills of the players and holding training programs to increase regular participation worldwide. Since it is the national sport of China, there is a high availability of experienced Chinese table tennis coaches across the globe who help in developing the skills and standards of the players. The high-level table tennis training offered by these coaches have led to the increased participation of quality players in the major table tennis tournaments. The latest trend in the market is the use of robots for table tennis practice and leisure games. Factors such as difficulty in finding a partner to play have boosted the popularity of robots in table tennis. The table tennis robot is more accurate and has the ability to place the balls in more than six different positions in the sequence. The advent of such advanced robots in the market has surged their applications in many table tennis clubs and home tables.

APAC is estimated to continue to dominate the table tennis equipment market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy most of the overall market share. Much of the region’s growth primarily comes from China, which has the highest number of table tennis players in the world. Moreover, the availability of upgraded quality equipment, especially rackets, will drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The increasing number of players and tournaments in the region will also shoot up the sales of tennis equipment in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Table Tennis Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Butterfly

Double Happiness (DHS)

STIGA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Racket

Ball

Table

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Table Tennis Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Table Tennis Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Table Tennis Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Table Tennis Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Table Tennis Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Table Tennis Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Table Tennis Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Table Tennis Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Table Tennis Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Table Tennis Equipment by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Table Tennis Equipment by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Table Tennis Equipment by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Table Tennis Equipment by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Table Tennis Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Table Tennis Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Table Tennis Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Table Tennis Equipment Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

