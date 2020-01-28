Global Metabolomics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Metabolomics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

The global metabolomics market was valued at about $1.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.83 billion at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2022.

North America accounted for about 42% of the metabolomics market in 2016, this region is expected to account for about 45% in 2019.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Metabolomics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services. Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks. Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modeling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study. For instance, MeltDB 2.0, a machine learning software used as a tool for the analysis and integration of metabolomics experiment data that aids research, store experimental data sets. Such machine learning software offer comprehensive analysis and visualization features for the proper representation of the large complex data.

Some of the major players involved in the Metabolomics market are Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker and Agilent Technologies.

