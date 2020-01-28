Global IOT Sensors Market Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast 2020 to 2024
A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.
Scope of the Report:
North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.
The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.
The worldwide market for IOT Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 32900 million US$ in 2024, from 9560 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the IOT Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bosch
Honeywell
NXP
Infineon
Analog Devices
Panasonic
InvenSense
TI
Silicon Laboratories
ABB
STM
TE Connectivity
Huagong Tech
Sensirion
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
Vishay
Hanwei Electronics
Semtech
Omron
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pressure Sensor
Environmental Sensor
Optical Sensor
Chemical Sensor
Motion Sensor
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe IOT Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IOT Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IOT Sensors in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the IOT Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the IOT Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, IOT Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IOT Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global IOT Sensors Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America IOT Sensors by Country
Chapter Six: Europe IOT Sensors by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IOT Sensors by Country
Chapter Eight: South America IOT Sensors by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa IOT Sensors by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global IOT Sensors Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global IOT Sensors Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: IOT Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
List of tables
List of Tables and Figures
Figure IOT Sensors Picture
Table Product Specifications of IOT Sensors
Figure Global Sales Market Share of IOT Sensors by Types in 2018
Table IOT Sensors Types for Major Manufacturers
Figure Pressure Sensor Picture
Figure Environmental Sensor Picture
Figure Optical Sensor Picture
Figure Chemical Sensor Picture
Figure Motion Sensor Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure IOT Sensors Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Smart Home & Wearables Picture
Figure Smart Energy Picture
Figure Smart Security Picture
Figure Manufacturing Picture
Figure Transportation & Logistics Picture
Figure Healthcare Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Canada IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Mexico IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Germany IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure France IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure UK IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Russia IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Italy IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure China IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Japan IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Korea IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure India IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Southeast Asia IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…
