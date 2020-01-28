Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Automotive Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.

Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly.

Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time.

Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it’s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous.

Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput.

Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and

Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

The worldwide market for Industrial Automotive Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 47200 million US$ in 2023, from 31500 million US$ in 2017,.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Aurotek

Daihen

Finsar

Kawasaki Robotics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Articulated robot

Cartesian robot

SCARA robot

Cylindrical robot

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Dispensing

Assembling and disassembling

Painting

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Automotive Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Automotive Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Automotive Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Automotive Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Automotive Robots, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Industrial Automotive Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Automotive Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Automotive Robots Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Automotive Robots by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Automotive Robots by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Automotive Robots by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Automotive Robots by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Industrial Automotive Robots by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Automotive Robots Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

