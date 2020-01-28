Global Home Appliance Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Home Appliance Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Home Appliance is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. Home Appliances can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics.

This division is also noticeable in the maintenance and repair of these kinds of products. Major appliances usually require high technical knowledge and skills. They get more complex with time, such as going from a soldering iron to a hot-air soldering station. While consumer electronics may need more practical skills and “brute force” to manipulate the devices and heavy tools required to repair them.

Scope of the Report:

The market of Home Appliance has experienced a steady growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

Worldwide, China is the largest consumption market of Home Appliance, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market of Asia (EX. China), etc. are also developing fast.

To Home Appliance industry, the transformation from traditional appliances to smart appliances is considered a revolutionary trend; and that’s the reason why most home appliances enterprises are rushing to develop and seize market share.

The worldwide market for Home Appliance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 837000 million US$ in 2024, from 615100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Home Appliance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haier

Whirlpool

Midea

Panasonic

GE

SAMSUNG

SONY

LG

BSH

Hisence

Electrolux

Philips

Gree

TCL

Changhong

SKYWORTH

Meling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Television

Air Conditioners

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cooking

Food Storage

House Maintenance

Entertainment

Cleaning

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Home Appliance product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Home Appliance, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Home Appliance in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Home Appliance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Home Appliance breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Home Appliance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Appliance sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Home Appliance Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Home Appliance by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Home Appliance by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Home Appliance by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Home Appliance by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Home Appliance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Home Appliance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Home Appliance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Home Appliance Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

