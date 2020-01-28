Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The consumer (recreational) drones market consists of sales of consumer (recreational) drones and related services. These drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public usage rather than for commercial purposes.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2500&type=smp

The global consumer (recreational) drones market was valued at about $2.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.05 billion at a CAGR of 18.0% through 2022.

The consumer drones market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for consumer drones and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2500

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Consumer (Recreational) Drones market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable automation of consumer drones. Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller’s range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods. Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller. However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself. Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary. For example, Skydio has created a drone called the R1, which uses machine learning to maneuver itself in mid-air and follow a person(target) wherever they go.

Some of the major players involved in the Consumer (Recreational) Drones market are 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A., DJI and Yuneec.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald