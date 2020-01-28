Global Brain Computer Interface Market 2020 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Brain Computer Interface Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Brain Computer Interface in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The worldwide market for Brain Computer Interface is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2023, from 980 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions Inc.

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Quantum Applied Science and Research, Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Emotiv, Inc.

Guger Technologies OEG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

Others

