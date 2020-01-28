Global Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market Anticipated to Mask at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2027

The global automotive cigarette lighters market is segmented by potency into 12-volt cigarette lighter, size B, 12-volt cigarette lighter, size A and 6-volt cigarette lighter; by vehicle type into cars, trucks and others; by retail channels into online retailers, OEM and others and by regions. Automotive Cigarette Lighters Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global automotive cigarette lighters market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of cigarette lighters in the market. Advance in automotive industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive automotive cigarette lighters market besides the wide range of functions of automotive cigarette receptacles in an immense range of products such as charging mobiles, music players and cigarette lighter during the forecast period.

On account of high cigarette smoking population across the region, North America is panned to observe substantial automotive cigarette lighters market growth due to rising automotive cigarette lighters usage. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding automotive cigarette lighters requirements in adolescent cigarette consumers across the region. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact automotive cigarette lighters market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing automotive cigarette lighters application on account of increasing technological advancements process.

Increasing Disposable Income

The growing disposable income of the present population is surging the demand for customization in automobile industry with rising demand for customized automotive cigarette lighters. Rapid economic development with thriving manufacturing sector is expected to boost the automotive cigarette lighters market in the developing regions.

Growing Trend of Motorization

Increasing on road automobile numbers along with the rising trend of motorization among the current population is driving the automotive cigarette lighters market significantly at present and is expected to impact the market strongly during the forecast period.

However, increasing use of automotive cigarette receptacles as de facto standard DC connector to supply electrical power for portable accessories is expected to slow down the automotive cigarette lighters market during the forecast period. Moreover, poor contact reliability and bulkiness of automotive cigarette receptacles are anticipated to result in lower adoption of them for customization which will directly impact the automotive cigarette lighters market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Automotive Cigarette Lighters market which includes company profiling of Ugreen, Novatek, Bestek, Gem Manufacturing Co., Inc., Whitecap Industries, Inc., Allied Specialty Co., Inc., Berrien Buggy by Acme, Zooby Promotional Novelties, Hangzhou Tonny Electric & Tools Co. Ltd, Pricol Technologies. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Automotive Cigarette Lighters market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

