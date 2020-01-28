Glauber Salt Market 2020 Top Key Players- XinLi Chemical, Alkim Alkali Kimya, LENZING, Jiangsu Jingshen and more…

Glauber Salt Market



The global Glauber Salt market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Glauber Salt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glauber Salt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glauber Salt in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glauber Salt manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

XinLi Chemical

Alkim Alkali Kimya

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

LENZING

Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co.

Sichuan Xinxing Chemical

JSC Kuchuksulphate

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co.

AKO KASEI CO.

Cooper Natural Resources

Si Chuan Hongya Qing Yi Jiang Chemical CO.

Adisseo

Mil-Spec Industries

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Natural Sources

Chemical Sources

Segment by Application

Soaps and Detergents

Glass

Paper

Textiles

Others



