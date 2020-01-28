Future of Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Reviewed in a New Study

The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market. The report describes the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report:

increasing demand for fuel economy has attracted the attention of OEM manufacturers to decrease the overall automobile weight. Thus in order to reduce body weight of automobiles, manufacturers are focussing on using body panels that are lighter than conventional body panels. Body panels made of materials with low density such as high-strength steel, aluminium, and polymers & composites are considered to be lightweight automotive body panels. Such lightweight body panels provide the desired strength for the components with reduced weight.

Global consumption of lightweight automotive body panels was pegged at 9,500 thousand tonnes in 2015. Sales revenue of lightweight automotive body panels is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Steady recovery in global automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is driving market demand

Rising disposable income with growing economic conditions is driving global automotive production. With an increase in automotive production, concerns for increasing greenhouse gas emissions is rising globally. In order to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations to meet fuel emission standards. To comply with such stringent regulations, manufacturers are expected to increase their focus on automotive lightweighting. Increasing automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is anticipated to drive market demand over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with lightweighting materials are hindering widespread adoption and this is likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

High-strength Steel material type sub-segment projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The High-strength Steel sub-segment is estimated to account for maximum share of 73.5% in the overall market by 2016 end. The Aluminium sub-segment is estimated to account for a significant share of 18.0% by the end of 2016.

Door Panels component type segment projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

The Door Panels segment is estimated to account for maximum share and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The Door Panels and Trunk Lids segments are estimated to collectively account for a share of 51.2% in the overall market.

Passenger Car vehicle type segment estimated to account for prominent market share throughout the forecast period

The Passenger Car segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to account for 46.9% share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by 2016 end. The Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment is projected to account for the lowest value share over the forecast period.

APEJ regional market expected to gain maximum market share between 2016 and 2026

APEJ is estimated to account for a major share in global automotive production and is expected to witness higher growth rates in terms of automotive production. The APEJ lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2016–2026. The market in North America is estimated to account for 34.1% value share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by the end of 2016. The higher market value share of the North America market is attributed to the relative higher vehicle production in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on expanding their market presence in emerging markets through joint ventures and collaborations

GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO. LTD., AUSTEM COMPANY LTD., Gestamp, Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., Stick Industry Co. Ltd., Changshu Huiyi Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd., KUANTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE CO. LIMITED, Hwashin, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, and ABC Group, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global lightweight automotive body panels market. Some of these companies are directing their investments towards the deployment of advanced technologies for product development.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Lightweight Automotive Body Panels report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market:

The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

